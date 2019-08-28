Police stock photo (copy)
A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit Tuesday night by a vehicle on Johnston Street, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Johnston Street about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The man was attempting to cross the street, police said, when he was struck by a Nissan Frontier.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. Police don't suspect the driver was impaired and no citations have been issued. Circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated by the LPD Traffic Unit .

