Church Point man was arrested Tuesday after an early morning police chase that involved him tossing a bag of meth and drug paraphernalia from his moving motorcycle, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Maurice Henry, 45, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on several traffic and drug counts, including possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, aggravated flight from an officer and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Henry reportedly fled from St. Martin sheriff’s deputies after an attempted traffic stop in the 1200 block of North Berard Street in Breaux Bridge about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a news release. Shortly after the pursuit began, deputies observed Henry toss “an object.”
The pursuit continued through St. Martin, Lafayette and St. Landry parishes before the accused stopped his motorcycle in the 500 block of Martinez Road in St. Landry Parish and fled on foot, the release says. He was arrested in a field behind a residence.
Officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department recovered the tossed object and found a suspected meth pipe, a small plastic bag containing suspected meth and a scale, the release says.
Deputies further determined Henry’s motorcycle was unregistered and uninsured and his license was both suspended and did not include a motorcycle endorsement, Higgins said.
Henry was booked on additional counts including failure to display a license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, owner failure to secure registration and no motorcycle endorsement.
He was also arrested on an active Lafayette Parish warrant for failure to appear at trial for several traffic violations.