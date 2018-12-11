A Scott utility clerk is accused malfeasance in office for allegedly stealing money from the city, KATC-TV is reporting.
“Through our annual audit report we found that money was missing,” said Scott Mayor Purvis Morrison. “More than $2,500 was missing. We turned this over to State Police and they investigated. She admitted to the theft and they booked her. We have terminated her from the city of Scott.”
Montez Prejean was employed for about 15 years with the city.
