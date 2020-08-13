The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible animal cruelty case after a dead dog was found floating in a carrier crate on the Vermilion River Thursday.
Deputies were dispatched to a call about an animal crate seen floating down the Vermilion River Thursday afternoon and found a dead dog, believed to be a one to 2-year-old pitbull, inside the locked crate. The crate was found near Beaver Park in Lafayette, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.
Anyone with information about the incident or who has knowledge of a missing dog matching deputies’ description is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.