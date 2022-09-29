A Duson man was arrested at North Vermilion High School after he circumvented the front office while trying to make a delivery to his wife and caused the school to enter lockdown.
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the high school’s school resource officer responded to a report of a man jumping over a fence near the school’s gym and entering school property.
The school was placed on lockdown and units from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Maurice Police Department were dispatched to secure the school and search the campus, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eddie Langlinais said in a statement.
Officers found 37-year-old Colby Clayous Mitchell in the parking lot and he was apprehended without incident.
“Deputies on scene determined that Mitchell had gone to the school to visit his wife to bring her some personal items. The wife was identified to be a contract worker doing cement work at the school for a private contractor,” he said.
Mitchell was arrested on a count of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.
“People wishing to enter the grounds of school campuses must do so in an orderly and expected fashion; through the school’s main and controlled entrance. Attempts to enter by other means will surely cause suspicion and fear, resulting in the school implementing their security protocols and law enforcement responding in a heightened alert mode to a potential harmful threat at the school,” Langlinais said.