An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after firing shots at an occupied vehicle, the Opelousas Police Department said.
Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the area of East and Leo streets, which prompted a lockdown of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 1100 Leo St. because of the shooting’s proximity. Investigators determined a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
Officers learned the same suspect vehicles were involved in a confrontation at a business in the 700 block of East Landry Street. The parties involved were identified and 24-year-old Brandon Lewis of Opelousas turned himself over to authorities, he said.
Lewis was identified as the person who fired the rounds, striking a vehicle occupied by two men. The 24-year-old was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts of felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and terrorizing, McLendon said.