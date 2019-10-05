A pilot injured after a plane crash south of Kaplan Friday night has been released from the hospital, KATC reported.
The pilot sustained minor to moderate injuries after his small aircraft lost power while traveling from Houston to New Iberia, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Major Darryl LeBlanc said. The pilot's identity was not released.
The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing in a field near Kaplan when he caught on a power line and crashed near West Liberty Farm Road and Lomire Road. The crash caused roughly 100 SLEMCO customers to lose power briefly, LeBlanc said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified of the crash and are expected to investigate.