An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in a Sunday shooting on North St. Antoine Street in Lafayette.
Leandre Guillory, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Tuesday. Guillory is accused of shooting a male victim in the 1500 block of North St. Antoine Street around 12:51 a.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition once officers arrived on scene.