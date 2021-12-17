A Broadmoor Elementary paraprofessional was arrested Thursday after a second grader’s parents say she threw their son to the ground and injured him after he attempted to leave his classroom.

Marsiah Conner, 37, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of cruelty to juveniles. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said the arrest stemmed from a Thursday morning incident involving a student at Broadmoor Elementary, where Conner is employed.

Conner is listed on the school’s website as an assistant in the special education department.

Carly Krancevic said her 7-year-old son, who has autism, was the victim.

Krancevic said she received a call from Principal Mary Spencer roughly an hour after dropping him off at school notifying her he’d been injured and she needed to come to the school. That morning, he had been placed in a different special education classroom because his teacher was absent, she said.

When she arrived, Krancevic said her son was waiting in the principal’s office with a bloody lip and nose, bruising on his face and body, and scratches on his chest and back. She and her husband, Heath Harrell, asked to involve the school resource officer and law enforcement, who she said had not been notified when administrators initiated an investigation.

The second grader, who is verbal but has communication limitations, told his parents and investigators that when he tried to leave the classroom Conner became angry and threw him to the floor. Krancevic said to her understanding Conner and another paraprofessional were the only adults in the room at the time of the incident.

The parents said the incident has been upsetting for their 7-year-old.

“He’s sad and confused. He’s just so sweet and so good natured, that he just doesn’t understand why it happened. He tells us he doesn’t want to go back to school and I don’t blame him. I don’t feel safe sending him back to school either. His feelings are hurt, but he’s not angry – he’s just sad,” Krancevic said.

The mother said her second grader has left his classroom before on several occasions, but he’s never attempted to leave the building or been in imminent danger. Educators or administrators have calmly followed him and helped calm him until he returned himself to the classroom without physical intervention, she said.

Krancevic said her son’s IEP, or individualized education program, and behavior report should have been provided to Conner and any other staff in his temporary classroom so the educators could know how best to interact with the 7-year-old and de-escalate any undesired behavior.

“[I feel] disgusted. There’s no excuse for the marks on his body. Restraints are terrible regardless, but even if that’s what she was trying to do, that’s not what she did. The marks on him, his injuries, are not from a restraint that’s taught…It was violent. It wasn’t, ‘I’m keeping you from harm.’ It was, ‘I’m harming you,’” the mother said.

Krancevic said her family has struggled to secure a safe and productive learning environment consistent with her son’s IEP and defined needs, and after Thursday’s incident, they’re considering legal action against the school system.

Under Louisiana law, conviction on a charge of cruelty to juveniles carries up to 10 years in prison or a fine up to $1,000, or both; cruelty when the victim is 8 years old or younger can carry up to 20 years in prison.