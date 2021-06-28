The Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting at a business on North University Avenue on Sunday night that left two victims dead.
The shooting occurred at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 Block of North University, just north of Interstate 10, LPD Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas told KATC.
LPD officers were responding to a report of shots fired when they arrived to find one victim dead and another critically wounded.
The second victim was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his or her injuries. The identities of the victims have not been released.
Police are still searching for suspects.
