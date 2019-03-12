A Lafayette family narrowly escaped a house fire in the 200 block of Harmony Street Tuesday morning, Lafayette Fire officials said.
Fire department spokesman Alton Trahan said the man’s father arrived around 8 a.m. to pick his son up for work and noticed smoke. He alerted the sleeping couple and their two children, who were able to escape through a bedroom window after the fire blocked the path to the home’s exit doors.
A third child was at school when the fire occurred, Trahan told The Acadiana Advocate.
The adults sustained only minor scrapes while escaping and were safely outside when fire department units arrived, Trahan said. The two young children were not injured.
The home was fully aflame when fire department units arrived on scene and the building sustained heavy fire damage.
Firefighters determined an electrical outlet failure in the kitchen sparked the blaze.