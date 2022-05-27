A man was struck in the leg during a Crowley shooting on Wednesday, police say.
Officers with the Crowley Police Department responded to a call about gunfire in the 500 block of East Andrus Street on Wednesday and upon arrival saw several suspects running into a local apartment. Several spent casings were recovered from the roadway, Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement.
A man allegedly involved in the shooting was taken to Ochsner Acadia General Hospital by ambulance with gunshot wounds to the knee. He was listed in stable condition, Broussard said.
Several homes in the area were struck by rounds but no additional injuries were reported. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or CrimeStoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.