The Broussard City Council and mayor met in a special executive session last week to discuss the personnel of the city's Police Department.
The April 20 session happened the day before a meeting between attorneys representing the city and a former police officer who alleges sexual harassment by Police Chief Brannon Decou during his employment.
Those meetings followed publication of an Acadiana Advocate story in which three former officers described a work environment in which individuals were hired and promoted based on appearance, unwelcome sexual advances were the norm and those who voiced concerns faced retaliation. City officials announced soon afterward that they were investigating Decou over allegations of sexual harassment.
Unlike usual city council meetings that are open to the public and streamed live online, executive sessions are exempt from open meetings laws. A public body can host an executive session to discuss specific topics, including prospective litigation, investigative proceedings regarding allegations of misconduct or the character, or professional competence, or physical or mental health of a person.
Former Broussard officer Taylor Jones said he and his attorney, Lee Durio, met on April 21 with two attorneys representing the city and its police department.
"Essentially, all it was was clarifying some details and them letting me know they were doing an investigation," Jones said in a recent phone interview. "All there is to know now is the attorneys representing the city are investigating, and there won't really be any new developments until they get back to us."
Jones said the meeting lasted about 45 minutes, and he was asked a few questions about exactly what happened during his employment with the Broussard Police Department. He said the city attorneys could not give him a timeline for when the investigation into the police chief would be complete.
"They advised that they were trying to keep everything confidential, but I've already given my entire story, so there's not really anything that can be done about that," Jones said. "And that's part of the reason why I did it because I expected they'd want to keep it confidential."
Jones shared his allegations of sexual harassment — along with screenshots he says are of text messages and Snapchat conversations between him and Decou — with The Acadiana Advocate for a story that published earlier this month. Two other former officers also recounted sexual harassment by Decou during their time working for the Broussard Police Department for the article.
Jones said he filed an official complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission earlier this year and left screenshots with the police department and the mayor's office when he resigned his position last month. Jones said he did not hear back from the city's attorney until 10 days after he left evidence with city administrators.
Holly Cope-Lynn, spokesperson for the city of Broussard, declined to comment on the executive session or the meeting with Jones. Decou did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Jones said he was feeling a little more optimistic after meeting with the city's attorneys.
"What I'm hoping for is for something to change," Jones said. "As for now, it's a wait and see game."