A 23-year-old Church Point man was killed after colliding with an 18-wheeler on La. 35 in St. Landry Parish early Saturday, Louisiana State Police said.
Scotty J. Cormier, 23, of Church Point, was driving a 2009 Nissan Murano north on La. 35 around 4:30 a.m. when an 18-wheeler with a trailer, driven by James Roy of Opelousas, crossed the centerline into the northbound lane while attempting to back into a private driveway on the highway’s east side, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Cormier struck the trailer, and despite wearing a seat belt he was killed in the crash. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Roy was also wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, Gossen said.
Roy shows no signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample that showed no alcohol present. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, State Police said.