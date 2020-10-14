A Lafayette man is accused of attempted murder after a Tuesday stabbing on Macklyn Street.
Omar Taylor, 23, was booked on a count of attempted first-degree murder after police say he stabbed a man 65 or older. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Macklyn Street Tuesday, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
Officers determined the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators concluded the victim and Taylor were engaged in an altercation when Taylor drew a knife and struck the victim multiple times, Griffin’s statement said.
Taylor was taken to the Lafayette Police Department office for questioning and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after the interview. His bond is currently set at $75,000, according to online jail records.