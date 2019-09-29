A New Iberia man died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash on La. 182 that happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Michael Begnaud, 40, has been identified as the victim in the fatal crash, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.
Begnaud was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain westbound on La. 182 near Spanish Lakes Boat Launch in Iberia Parish when for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, according to the preliminary investigation. Upon doing so, his GMC struck an eastbound 2019 Toyota pickup.
Begnaud was not restrained. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota has not been identified by State Police at this time.
Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.