Opelousas Police are investigating an early morning homicide after a man was found dead inside a home on Beverly Road.
Officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of Beverly Road at 3:23 a.m. about an unresponsive male and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
The victim’s name was not released by law enforcement Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the same area earlier Wednesday morning after reports of a gunshot heard in the area, but were unable to locate evidence or a victim at the time, he said.