A teenage suspect has been arrested in last week’s fatal shooting on Edison Street.
D’ivion Francis, 17, is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Tiage Hudson in the 600 block of Edison Street Sept. 4, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. Officers responded to the shooting around 4:40 p.m. after Hudson was reported suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, the initial report said.
He was dead when officers arrived. The shooting happened in daylight, less than an hour before a novena mass began at St. Anthony Catholic Church several dozen yards away.
Francis was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of first-degree murder Tuesday. He was arrested at the Lafayette Police Department headquarters after meeting with detectives for questioning, Dugas said.
Dugas declined to comment if other arrests are expected in the case. Witnesses reported seeing two black male suspects in a white SUV of unknown make and model at the time of the shooting, the initial report said.
Francis has an initial court hearing scheduled for Friday, according to online jail records. Bond has not been set in his case.
Hudson’s killing was the third fatal shooting on Edison Street in the last six months.
In March, Ernest J. White III was arrested for the fatal shooting of his father, Ernest J. White, Jr., in the 400 block of Edison Street. In May, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Michael Thomas at St. Anthony Park in the 500 block of Edison Street.