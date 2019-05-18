A Lafayette duo was arrested after leading state police on a chase from east of Iowa to Lake Charles, authorities said.
Kenneth Batiste, 30, and Lynda Batiste, 33, refused to stop when troopers attempted to pull the couple over for a traffic violation around 9:20 a.m. Friday on the Interstate 10 north frontage road about two miles east of Iowa.
They fled west on La. 3258 and the chase lasted for about eight minutes before troopers apprehended them on Delcomme Street in Lake Charles, Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.
Kenneth Batiste was booked on counts of aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of promethazine, crossing the median and driving left of center.
Lynda Batiste was booked on counts of possession of marijuana and possession of promethazine.