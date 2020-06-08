An Abbeville man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside of his ex-girlfriend's home and stealing some of her belonging--- all while she and her child were still inside.
William Estelle, Sr., 42, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on one count each of aggravated arson and simple burglary, according to KATC.
Early on June 1, the State Fire Marshal's Office assisted the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office in investigating the June 1 fire in the 200 block of Celeste Street in Abbeville.
Deputies learned that the homeowner had been in an ongoing argument with Estelle over their break-up which included threats involving fire.
Witness statements and evidence, including surveillance video, led investigators to identify Estelle as the suspect in the case and an arrest warrant was obtained.
