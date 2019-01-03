One person is in critical condition after a Thursday afternoon shooting at a hotel in the 2100 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway, according to Lafayette Police.
Police responded about 2:15 p.m. and discovered the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. There were no arrests or suspects as of 5 p.m. Police have not released additional details, including where at the hotel the victim was discovered.
The shooting occurred at the Super 7 hotel, according to KATC. That is the same location that Lafayette Police shot a man who was running from a domestic disturbance on May 29. The man, identified as 25-year-old Tyland Nerve, was hospitalized and later booked for aggravated assault of a police officer.