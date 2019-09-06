A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after an attempted traffic stop and subsequent chase revealed over $40,000 in methamphetamine and other drugs, deputies say.
Paul Powell was arrested after he and an unknown passenger allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop in the 100 block of Acadian Hills Lane around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies pursued the duo to the 100 block of Elephant Walk Boulevard in Carencro until they fled their vehicle on foot.
Powell was apprehended after a brief chase, a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office release said.
A vehicle search recovered 221 grams of meth, six grams of marijuana, 21 Adderall pills, two handguns and assorted drug paraphernalia. The estimated total street value was $44,556, deputies said.
Powell was booked on two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and a count each of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
His bond for the combined charges is currently set at $178,000, according to online jail records.
Deputies are still working to determine the passenger’s identity, the release said.