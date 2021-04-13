A 67-year-old woman was killed in a Monday hit-and-run outside her home in Lafayette Parish.
Sheila Evans was struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Marigny Circle while standing outside her residence around 7:15 a.m. Evans was found beside the suspect’s vacant vehicle after the driver, later identified as Jose Vazquez-Tursios, fled on foot, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Evans was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Vazquez-Tursios was found by deputies and returned to the scene of the crash, where he was detained. According to booking records, he also lives in the 300 block of Marigny Circle. Vazquez-Tursios was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on counts of negligent homicide, hit-and-run driving and driving without a license, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.