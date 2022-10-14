St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested an Opelousas man on charges of human trafficking and rape in connection with the abuse of two children.
Kenneth Paul Rene, 42, who is a registered sex offender, was booked on three counts unlawful use or access to social media, six counts of human trafficking, first-degree rape, three counts sexual battery, and three counts oral sexual battery, according to a statement from the SLPSO.
The investigation began in January 2021 when school officials called deputies to report that a child had been forced to perform sex acts with Rene at his Opelousas home, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
That same day, medical personnel at Opelousas General Hospital also reported the crimes to Opelousas Police.
SLPSO detectives learned that the inappropriate acts occurred at Rene’s residence within the city limits of Opelousas and forwarded the information and investigation to the Opelousas Police Department, the sheriff said.
On Aug. 2, OPD requested a forensic interview from the Hearts of Hope Child Advocacy Center in Opelousas, the sheriff said.
During the Aug. 11 interview, it was learned that while the female juvenile was at the residence of Rene, he would perform explicit sexual acts on her. She said that Rene would then manipulate, coerce, and force the juvenile to reciprocate the acts on him. The juvenile told the forensic interviewer, as she got older, Rene would give her a white powdery substance that would make her dizzy and tired. When the juvenile awoke, she would be hurting and she was told by Rene that they had fun the night before. The juvenile said that Rene would cause pain to her private area for telling him no, and that Rene would reward her with gifts, food and lavish trips.
Immediately following this interview, the Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation into this matter, the sheriff said.
On Sept. 27, a second forensic interview was conducted at the Hearts of Hope Child Advocacy Center in Opelousas, according to SLPSO. During this interview, the juvenile provided more details relative to the sexual abuse she endured. Investigators also learned that Rene had multiple social media accounts.
On Sept. 30, Rene was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on three counts of unlawful use or access to social media. Rene has been a registered sex offender with the St. Landry Parish Sex Offender Unit since 2006.
Records show Rene is a tier-three sex offender because he was convicted of the aggravated rape of an 11-year-old in Texas in 1998.
On Oct. 5, Rene was booked with six counts of human trafficking and was given a bond of $300,000.
Upon further investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, it was learned that a second juvenile was the alleged victim of Rene’s illegal sexual activity. The second juvenile stated that when she was 4 to 8 years old, Rene would do inappropriate sexual acts to her, and she would have to do the same to him.
On Oct. 7, authorities added the charges of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery and three counts of oral sexual battery. Rene was given a bond of $310,000 for these charges.
“Something that we would like to bring to light is, even if no sexual act is performed, the promise of something of value in order to obtain a sexual act is still a crime," Guidroz said.