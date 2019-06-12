Three Acadiana men were arrested after Lafayette police officers found over $113,000 of promethazine-codeine cough syrup in the accused’s car during a traffic stop.
Dentrell Rankins, 26, of New Iberia; Marcus Alexis, 27, of Jeanerette; and Dashawn White, 27, of New Iberia, were pulled over on Interstate 10 at the Interstate 49 exit around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24 pints of promethazine in the vehicle valued at over $113,000, a release from Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The three men were each booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of manufacturing and distributing a Schedule V narcotic. Rankins was also booked on a count of resisting an officer for attempting to flee the scene, the release said.
Each is being held on a $150,000 bond for the drug count, a booking officer said.