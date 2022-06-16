Next week, Acadian Ambulance will be conducting mass casualty incident training drills at Carencro High School.
A heavy presence of first responder vehicles will be on scene between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, according to a prepared statement from the company.
The training exercises allow first responder agencies to practice their responses and coordinate efforts on a mass casualty incident, the company said.
Participating agencies include Acadian Ambulance, UL Lafayette Police Department, Carencro Police Department and Carencro Fire Department.