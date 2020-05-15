A 62-year-old woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in a May 4 crash that resulted in the death of a Rayne man, according to Louisiana State Police.
Vikke Wright Broussard of Crowley was arrested Friday and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.
The two-vehicle crash, which occurred about 7:30 p.m. May 4, killed 38-year-old Richard John Koch.
The initial investigation by State Police Troop I revealed that the crash occurred as Koch was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on LA 35. At the same time, Broussard was driving a 2016 Toyota RAV4 SUV eastbound on Standard Mill Road. Broussard failed to yield as she was crossing over LA 35 and was struck by the oncoming Suzuki as she entered the southbound lane, State Police said in a prepared statement.
Despite the fact that he was wearing a safety helmet, Koch received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Broussard was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.