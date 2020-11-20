A man was shot and injured on Rue Royale Street Thursday evening.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Rue Royale Street around 6 p.m. Lafayette police officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso. He was treated by officers and Acadian Ambulance personnel for a minor injury and was not transported to a hospital, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
Investigators determined an unnamed suspect drew a gun on the man after a verbal altercation and shot him. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, he said.