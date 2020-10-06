Two Church Point men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Monday.
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 190 and La. 752 as Ray Duplechin, 78, and his passenger Paul Young, 64, both of Church Point, attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of U.S. 190 onto La. 752, a statement from Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Derek Senegal said.
When Duplechin entered the intersection from Belleau Road, his 2006 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was struck by an eastbound 2004 Ford pickup truck. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road after the collision and came to a rest, the release said.
Duplechin and Young, who was not wearing a seatbelt, were pronounced dead at the scene. The unnamed driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Impairment is unknown and toxicology reports are pending, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.