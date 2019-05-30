A Church Point man survived a near miss when a bullet grazed his scalp during a Wednesday shooting, KATC reports.
Church Point Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Drive around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Chief Dale Thibodeaux said. Officers arrived on scene and learned the victim was taken to Acadia St. Landry Hospital by family members after being shot in the head.
Doctors determined the injury was a graze, and the man was treated and later released.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Arrests are pending, Thibodeaux said.