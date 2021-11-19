Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire at 2415 Verot School Road, Oxford House Chateau, at 7:23 p.m. Thursday.
When firefighters arrived on scene, several occupants of the dwelling were outside reporting the home was on fire, according to a statement from Lafayette Fire Department. Emergency crews entered the dwelling to search for other occupants and extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes. The dwelling sustained major fire damages.
The Oxford House Chateau, a recovery home, was occupied by seven individuals. Only three were in the dwelling when the fire started. The occupants noticed smoke coming from the HVAC vents. When they exited the dwelling, the flames were on the front porch and propagating to the attic. None of the occupants sustained any injuries.
While working to extinguish the fire, a firefighter sustained minor injuries. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He was later released.
Investigators with Lafayette Fire Department continue to examine the scene and interview occupants to determine the cause of the fire.