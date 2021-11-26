Three teenagers were rescued from the Vermilion Bay Friday morning after their boat capsized while en route to duck hunt.
The boys -- two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old -- launched their 14- to 16-foot vessel in the Vermilion Bay around 5 a.m. to go duck hunting.
The water was too rough and when they tried to turn around to return to land their motor stalled and the boat took on water, capsizing. One boy had a cell phone in a waterproof case and was able to call for help, a statement from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
The rescue call came in around 6 a.m. The boys were found clinging to the side of their boat by Wildlife and Fisheries agents and deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office. They were rescued around 6:45 a.m. and were checked out by emergency medical personnel on shore before being released to their families, the statement said.