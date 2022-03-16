The Scott Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a person of interest in the case of Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9.
Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person to have come in contact with 32-year-old Ella Quiana Goodie, according to the police department.
Francisco currently has an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish on March 9, the date Goodie was last seen.
Family members say they believe she was working as a Lyft driver when she went missing. But Lyft told The Acadiana Advocate that the ride described did not occur on the app platform.
According to a preliminary investigation, Goodie was last seen driving west on Interstate 10 toward Texas in her car, a 2012 Audi Q5 with Texas license plate NRN6551. She was wearing a denim jacket with blue pants.