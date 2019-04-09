A high-speed chase took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when Duson Police officers attempted to stop a reckless driver on Austria Road (Highway 95), according to Chief Kip Judice.
When officers started their emergency lights, the driver of the vehicle sped off, Judice said in a news release, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, traveling north on the Mire highway through Mire towards Church Point.
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police joined the pursuit. The car chase ended about a half-mile north of the Highway 1098 intersection when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree.
One person fled on foot with a dog, officers reported. The passenger attempted to flee but was injured and unable to get away. He is identified as Thomas Murphy, 29, of Eunice, according to the news release. He was charged on a bench warrant for failure to appear in a bank fraud case.
While officers attempted to find the driver, an Ozark Road resident in Mire, about a mile south of the crash, called 911 in Acadia Parish to report a man wearing only boxer shorts had entered their home, saying he needed help because he was being chased by police. One of the residents called 911 while a male resident and neighbors pushed the man out of the home. He fled on foot through a field.
Deputies from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office located the man who is identified as Emmanuel "Noah" Sorcia, 20, from Eunice, who was slightly injured in the crash, according to the news release. He was charged by Duson Police with aggravated flight from an officer and faces additional charges from Louisiana State Police for hit and run driving and from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office for unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.
The men were treated at Acadia General Hospital and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.