A former Kaplan Police Department officer was arrested Thursday and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail, KATC reports.
The officer, 25-year-old Mitchell Guidroz, was booked on a count each of malfeasance in office and public bribery and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail around 5 p.m. Thursday. Online booking records list the Kaplan Police Department as the arresting agency.
His bond for the charges is currently set at $40,000, records show.
Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy confirmed with KATC Guidroz was a department officer but was no longer employed by the law enforcement agency. The chief declined to relate specifics about the investigation.