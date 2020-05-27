A Lafayette man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot at family members, according to KATC.
On April 30, Lafayette Police say Arthur Gotch was in an argument with two family members outside of a home in the 800 block of South Orange Street.
Gotch pulled out a gun during the argument and started shooting, according to police. Another family was in the home at the time of the shooting.
Gotch allegedly left the scene following the incident and surrender to police on Tuesday.
He is facing three charges of attempted first degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.