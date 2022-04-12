A New Iberia woman was attacked and severely beaten over the weekend inside a restaurant, police said.
Officers with the New Iberia Police Department on Friday received video footage of an incident that occurred at a restaurant located in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.
The video footage shows multiple individuals attacking and beating another individual inside the restaurant and in the parking lot of the establishment, according to a statement from the department.
The victim sustained significant injuries in the attack, police say.
Four women were identified and arrest warrants were obtained for the following on charges of attempted first-degree murder. The suspects are Taylin McCoy, 23; Leotia Davis, 29; Leetra Davis, 31; and Kayla Warner, 31.
Other charges include aggravated battery, inciting a felony and criminal conspiracy.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these individuals are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.