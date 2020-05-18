CHURCH POINT — Strong winds — likely with “rotation,” weather forecasters believe — moved through Acadiana late Sunday, killing one person and damaging at least five homes in the Church Point area.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirmed one death, but said he could not reveal the identity until family members, some of whom are hospitalized, are notified.
In an afternoon news conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the fatality was a 7-year-old woman.
"The roadway has been cleared. There are a lot of mobile home parts in the area, and the Office of Emergency Preparedness is trying to house people," Gibson said. "Utility companies are in the area and others are working on clean-ups along the rights of way."
Gibson said most of the damage appears to be in an unincorporated area northwest of Church Point. He said the storm appeared to skip over into some rice fields in the vicinity.
"There are a lot of people out here trying to help," he said. "It's nice to see, given all that people have been through."
As many as eight homes may have sustained enough damage to force families to seek other shelter.
Seth Warthen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said the storm passed through Evangeline Parish after 8 p.m. and moved at around 20-30 mph in a northwest to southeast path — an untypical path for tornadoes here — toward the Church Point area around 9:30. A NWS survey crew headed to Church Point on Monday morning to determine if the area was hit by a tornado.
Gibson said a tree had blown over into a house in Church Point's city limits.
An area landlord said the death occurred on rental property he owned. The house appeared to have been lifted off its base.
Acadiana Ambulance said it had sent at least four or five ambulances to the area, and Gibson said nine people had been transported from the scene. He said the injured did not appear to sustain life-threatening injuries.
An Acadiana Advocate photographer said at least three trailer homes on the Prudence Highway north of Church Point were damaged — likely destroyed — and some vehicles and farm equipment had been overturned. One trailer home took what appeared to be a direct hit, moving half the home across the road. The woman and five children in that trailer escaped serious injury, family members said.
One trailer appeared to have flipped over.
A NWS tornado warning around 9:15 p.m. included Carencro, Ossun, Duson and Cankton, but Warthen said reports indicated the worst damage was near Church Point.
“Based on radar evidence, we can’t confirm (a tornado) until a crew gets there and confirms it,” Warthen said. He said confirmation would likely come Monday night or Tuesday. The survey crew will also visit Evangeline Parish. A second crew was investigating damage from DeQuincy to Allen Parish.
He said strong storms had been passing through the area before indication of rotating winds came later in the evening.