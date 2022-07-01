A Church Point man is wanted on attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another man in the chest with a shotgun on Sunday.
Church Point police officers responded to the area of Carriere Lane and West Martin Luther King Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday after gunshots were heard and found an incoherent man suffering from a shotgun wound to his left chest and arm on the side of Carriere Lane, the Church Point Police Department said in a release.
The man was transported to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette and underwent surgery; he is expected to make a complete recovery, the department said.
Investigators determined the victim was shot at 908 W. Martin Luther King Drive and evidence at the scene was collected. David Guidry, also known as “Spider,” was identified as a suspect in the shooting and is wanted on counts of attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of weapons, the department said.
Other arrests in the case are pending.