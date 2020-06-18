A 30-year-old Lafayette man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for a series of carjackings in February 2019.
Manuel King was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 20 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for three armed carjackings committed on February 20, 2019, a statement from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph said. King previously pleaded guilty to the charges on March 5.
The crime spree began when King approached a man in a Wal-Mart parking lot and stole his wallet and Jeep Grand Cherokee after threatening the victim with a Kimber 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Shortly after, King crashed the victim’s Jeep and carjacked a second victim, before also crashing that vehicle and carjacking a third victim, the statement said.
King was pursued by police and eventually crashed the third vehicle into a pond, at which point he was arrested and found in possession of the 9mm pistol he used to rob the victims. His wallet was also discovered in the second victim’s wrecked vehicle, Joseph’s release said.
King had previous felony convictions. The February incidents were investigated by the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette City Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.