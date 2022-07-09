One man was killed in an early morning shooting Saturday on N. Pierce Street in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a shooting in progress around 1:42 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street and found a man unresponsive. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Officers began life saving measures until an ambulance arrived and the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.
Investigators are working the case and ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.