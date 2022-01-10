Eunice Police say a series of shootings over several days, including a Friday night homicide, are related and retaliatory.

In the most recent incident, police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of South Beulah Street at 5 p.m.Sunday, according to a statement from the department.

Moments later a second round of gunfire was reported by officers on Lewis Street near where an officer was responding to an unrelated call. Another unit that was in the vicinity initiated a pursuit of a black Honda Civic. The pursuit ended on a dead end farm road off LA Hwy 95 North when the vehicle drove into a bayou at the end of the road. Three or four passengers in the vehicle fled the scene. The driver was apprehended.

Griffin out as interim Lafayette Police Chief as LCG begins search for new leadership Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin, on administrative leave after a sexual harassment allegation, will not return to the chief role …

The vehicle had been reported stolen with the Ville Platte Police Department.

During the pursuit, weapons were thrown from the vehicle. These weapons were located. More weapons were recovered from the vehicle, as well as other evidence.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

A 20-year-old Eunice man was injured in the Beulah Street shooting. He sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition in a Lafayette hospital. There were no reported injuries at the Lewis Street location.

'Making the rules up as they go': Lafayette parents fight expulsions over TikTok videos Parents of several students at L.J. Alleman Middle School are pushing back against the Lafayette Parish School System after they say their chi…

The driver, 19-year-old Ray’zne Ivory of 820 N. Second Street, Eunice, was arrested. She is currently being held on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle. More charges are pending.

Ivory is the girlfriend of and has a child with Tyvon Favors, who was killed in a Friday night shooting on E. Laurel Avenue.

These shootings appear to be retaliation shootings and are related to other shootings that have been happening in Eunice, according to a statement from the department. Police have been receiving numerous tips through Crime Stoppers and telephone calls, but are still in need of more information from witnesses and about any evidence that would be beneficial in the investigations.

Anyone with information, please call 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app. All callers will remain anonymous.