One woman is dead, another is critically injured after the ATV they were riding hit a trailer in the dark, KATC reported.
Iberia Sheriff's deputies were called about midnight after two women, who had left a Coteau Holmes Road home at about 10 p.m. Saturday, didn't return, a spokesman said.
The women had gone for a ride on the cane field headlands on a four-wheeler, the spokesman said.
After a search, deputies found them about 5 a.m. Sunday near a flatbed trailer parked on the headland, he said.
One woman, Kenisha Antoine, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her companion had suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, the spokesman said.
Deputies were investigating, but it appeared that the four-wheeler accidentally hit the trailer in the dark, the spokesman said.