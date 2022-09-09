A woman was arrested on animal cruelty after investigators found one dog dead and another severely emaciated at a Jennings home.
On Tuesday, Jennings Animal Control received a complaint about two dogs in a large kennel at a residence off West Academy Street. The animal control officer and Jennings Police Department officers investigated and found a severely malnourished dog locked in a cage with a dead dog, the department said in a statement.
“The dog appeared to have been deceased for an extended period of time due to the exposed skeletal remains observed,” the Jennings Police Department said.
Faith Clement, 30, admitted that she abandoned the dogs at the home without food or care after moving from the residence, the police said. She was brought to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office for holding on two counts of felony cruelty to animals.