A Crowley man has died after sustaining critical injuries in a motorcycle crash on La. 365 in Acadia Parish Monday.
Ronald Lawson, 78, succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital Friday, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement. Lawson was thrown from his 2013 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle after he failed to negotiate a turn and drove into a ditch on La. 365 near Heinen Road.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Lawson was wearing an approved safety helmet but suffered critical injuries at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected, but a standard toxicology sample was taken, Gossen said.