An Opelousas family is searching for a young woman who is missing after a car crash early Wednesday in Baton Rouge.
Kori Gauthier's car was found near an exit off Interstate 10 near the Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Her family says she's an LSU student who lives on campus, KATC reports.
Gauthier's uncle, Spencer Gauthier, pleaded for the public's help in locating his neice in a Thursday morning Facebook post:
"Everyone I need your help! Please share this picture of my niece Kori Gauthier. She has not been seen since April 6th. She is a Freshman at LSU. Her vehicle was involved in an accident(currently in a junk yard) on the Mississippi River bridge at or around 1am on April 7th. I’ve checked every hospital, jail, coroners office you name it. No sign of her. I’ll personally pay $10K to anyone that leads her home. I need my niece!"
