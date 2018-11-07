A man suffered second-degree burns on both arms and his face Wednesday when a small propane tank exploded in a truck, causing a flash fire, Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said in a news release.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the 200 block of Olive Vista Drive about 4:15 p.m.
When they got there, the firefighters observed a 4-door F-150 Ford truck with smoke emitting from the cab area. The injured man was located in a nearby vehicle.
One of several small propane bottles in the back seat of the truck had fallen over when the man had parked the truck earlier in the day, pushing the valve into the open position, Sonnier said. All of the propane leaked from the bottle, filling the truck with gas.
Around 4 p.m., the man went to his vehicle to retrieve an item. When he opened the door, the trapped propane found an ignition source and exploded, Sonnier said.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the burns. His injuries are not life-threatening, Sonnier said.