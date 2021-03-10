Human remains found in Franklin in January have now been identified as a Lafayette woman, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.
Detectives, using the CODIS system, were able to identify the remains as Casey Marie Collins, 39, of the Lafayette.
Collins' remains were found Jan. 8 by hunters in a wooded area 10 miles north of Franklin.
The investigation is continuing as a homicide, Smith said in a statement.
The public is advised to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office with any information that may be helpful in this case