Lafayette firefighters responded about noon Thursday to a commercial fire at 3600 East Simcoe Street, Riverside at Oakbourne Apartments.
As firefighters arrived on scene, residents informed them the fire was in an upstairs apartment, according to a statement from the department.
Emergency crews entered the smoke-filled apartment and discovered the bedroom on fire. Search and rescue teams searched the unit, but it was unoccupied. The fire spread to the attic. Firefighters were able to stop the spread before other units were damaged.
Beside the apartment of fire origin, four other units sustained moderate smoke damage. No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.