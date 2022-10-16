Four teen witnesses to a June 2021 shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl say the shooting was sparked by a play fight and a broken necklace, police narratives filed into the court record say.

On June 10, 2021, 14-year-old Zaria Garry was shot while at a friend’s house in the 1000 block of N. Pierce Street; she was there to work on a dance routine for the Lafayette Dazzlers Dance Team, her mother, Brandy Garry, said.

Garry died two days later after being placed on life support at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Nathan Arceneaux, 17, was arrested after turning himself over to police on June 15, 2021; investigators noted he did not give a statement, and instead invoked his right to an attorney.

He was indicted on second-degree murder in the teen’s death in September 2021.

Police narratives filed in Arceneaux’s case shed more light on what witnesses say happened the day of the shooting. The four juveniles — Arceneaux’s sister, two of Arceneaux’s cousins and a friend of Arceneaux’s — each gave a similar recounting of the events.

“According to the witnesses, Zaria and Nathan were ‘play fighting’ with their hands, when the suspect’s chain around his neck was broken. Nathan retrieved a ‘rifle’ and shot Zaria in the head one time. Nathan then ran out of the residence with the rifle still in his possession,” one investigator wrote in their report.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m.

The teens told police they were in a bedroom and living room at the back of the home when the shooting happened. They had played with the gun, described only as a long gun, and taken turns taking photos with it earlier in the day. Arceneaux’s friend then took possession of the gun, the reports said.

The boy said he was in the back bedroom when he heard Arceneaux say, “Bro you snatch my f---ing chain.” Arceneaux’s sister said she heard him say “something about someone dying,” before he entered the bedroom and took the gun from his friend. The boy told police he attempted to stop Arceneaux from taking the gun but was unsuccessful.

Arceneaux then returned to Zaria, firing one shot and striking her in the forehead, the teens said.

A fifth juvenile who was on the phone with Zaria before the shooting said he heard a male voice say something like “Stop playin' with me or imma shoot you” followed by Zaria replying, ‘Boy stop playing with me. Don’t put that gun to my head,” before the call ended, a police narrative said.

Investigators wrote that a “circular silver pendant with wings on both sides containing a picture of a Black male was located on a blanket on the sofa.” A detective mentioned in one report they were told the necklace depicted Arceneaux’s brother.

According to social media posts and police statements, 19-year-old De’Amondre Arceneaux was shot and killed in October 2018 and his body was found in a ditch off Breaux Road near Francois Drive in Carencro.

Two suspects — Tyron J. Coates, 24, and Quentin D. Washington, 23, both of Lafayette — were each indicted on second-degree murder in his death. Coates was shot and killed by a Lafayette police officer on Jan. 23. Washington is scheduled for trial in the case on Jan. 17, court records show.

Nathan Arceneaux is scheduled for a hearing on a motion for bond reduction on Oct. 18.